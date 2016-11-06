Nov 6 - Liverpool surged to the top of the Premier League for the first time in the Juergen Klopp era at an exultant Anfield as another of their kaleidoscopic attacking displays overwhelmed Watford 6-1 on Sunday.

Klopp's men took their unbeaten streak to 12 matches in all competitions as Sadio Mane scored twice and they blew away Watford's challenge with three first-half goals in the space of 16 minutes.

First, Philippe Coutinho crossed for Mane to glance home a 20th-minute header before the Brazilian playmaker himself hammered home his fifth of the season three minutes later and Emre Can nodded in Adam Lallana's cross just before the break.

Watford's pain continued in the second half, Lallana setting up a tap-in for Roberto Firmino, Mane notching his sixth of the season and substitute Georginio Wijnaldum netting his first for the club soon after Daryl Janmaat had earned a miserly consolation for the visitors.

