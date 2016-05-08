Britain Soccer Football - Liverpool v Watford - Barclays Premier League - Anfield - 8/5/16Liverpool's Christian Benteke shoots from a free kickAction Images via Reuters / Carl RecineLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Britain Soccer Football - Liverpool v Watford - Barclays Premier League - Anfield - 8/5/16Watford's Ben Watson in action with Liverpool's Joe Allen and Christian BentekeReuters / Phil NobleLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Britain Soccer Football - Liverpool v Watford - Barclays Premier League - Anfield - 8/5/16Roberto Firmino scores the first goal for LiverpoolReuters / Phil NobleLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Britain Soccer Football - Liverpool v Watford - Barclays Premier League - Anfield - 8/5/16Roberto Firmino celebrates with Sheyi Ojo after scoring the second goal for LiverpoolReuters / Phil NobleLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

Britain Soccer Football - Liverpool v Watford - Barclays Premier League - Anfield - 8/5/16Liverpool's Kevin Stewart in action with Watford's Ben WatsonAction Images via Reuters / Carl RecineLivepicEDITORIAL USE ONLY.

A much-changed Liverpool side still had too much class for Watford as goals from Joe Allen and Roberto Firmino gave Juergen Klopp's side a comfortable 2-0 win at Anfield on Sunday.

Allen and Christian Benteke, who have struggled to secure first-team spots this season, combined well for the opener after 35 minutes when the Welshman burst on to the striker's knockdown.

Klopp's side continued to dominate after the break and Firmino added a second with a right-foot shot from outside the box after 76 minutes.

The victory left Europa League finalists Liverpool eighth in the table with two games remaining. Watford stayed 13th.

(Reporting by Neil Robinson, editing by Ed Osmond)