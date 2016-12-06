Britain Football Soccer - Liverpool v Leeds United - EFL Cup Quarter Final - Anfield - 29/11/16 General view before the match Action Images via Reuters / Carl Recine Livepic

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has flown his squad to Barcelona on a two-day bonding trip ahead of the visit of West Ham United in the Premier League on Sunday, the Liverpool Echo reported.

Liverpool suffered a shock defeat at Bournemouth on Sunday, losing 4-3 in the dying minutes after opening up a 3-1 second-half lead.

The squad flew to Barcelona straight after the loss and are due to train in the city on Tuesday before visiting the Nou Camp to watch the Spanish giants take on Borussia Moenchengladbach in the Champions League.

"In these moments you can get stronger," Klopp told the club website.

"That's what we will be after this experience - and in the next game, we can already show that."

Liverpool return to Merseyside on Wednesday to prepare for the visit of 17th-placed West Ham, who lost 5-1 at home to Arsenal on Saturday.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru, editing by Ed Osmond)