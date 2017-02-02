Top seed Konta wins Nottingham semi-final
Top seed Johanna Konta reached the final of the Nottingham grass court tournament on Saturday with a 6-2 7-5 win over Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova.
Liverpool's results against the Premier League's lesser lights must improve if they hope to achieve their targets this season, midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum said after Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Anfield.
Liverpool are unbeaten against the current top-six in the table, but their league losses against Burnley, Bournemouth and Swansea City this campaign have threatened to undermine their bid for the title.
"We've already done it against the big teams and we must now make sure we do it against the small teams. It is important that we continue it," Wijnaldum told British media.
"It is important to carry on the way we did (against Chelsea) and get a few points otherwise it was for nothing. We lost three games against smaller teams."
Liverpool, who have won just one of their last nine games, have faltered in the title race in recent weeks, with Tuesday's stalemate leaving them in fourth, 10 points behind leaders Chelsea after 23 games.
"We played with aggression and passion and that is a good thing to go forward but we must ensure we do it in every game," Wijnaldum added.
"If you do it one game and then not the next it will cost you points."
Liverpool travel to face second-bottom Hull City on Saturday.
(Reporting by Shravanth Vijayakumar in Bengaluru, editing by Pritha Sarkar)
Top seed Johanna Konta reached the final of the Nottingham grass court tournament on Saturday with a 6-2 7-5 win over Slovakia's Magdalena Rybarikova.
Midfielder Eden Hazard tried to play down speculation that he is about to move away from Stamford Bridge by describing how settled he feels with his Chelsea "family".
Andy Murray believes that he can compete at the top level for only another "couple of years" even though Roger Federer has proved that it is possible to win major titles at the age of 35.