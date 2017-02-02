Liverpool's results against the Premier League's lesser lights must improve if they hope to achieve their targets this season, midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum said after Tuesday's 1-1 draw with Chelsea at Anfield.

Liverpool are unbeaten against the current top-six in the table, but their league losses against Burnley, Bournemouth and Swansea City this campaign have threatened to undermine their bid for the title.

"We've already done it against the big teams and we must now make sure we do it against the small teams. It is important that we continue it," Wijnaldum told British media.

"It is important to carry on the way we did (against Chelsea) and get a few points otherwise it was for nothing. We lost three games against smaller teams."

Liverpool, who have won just one of their last nine games, have faltered in the title race in recent weeks, with Tuesday's stalemate leaving them in fourth, 10 points behind leaders Chelsea after 23 games.

"We played with aggression and passion and that is a good thing to go forward but we must ensure we do it in every game," Wijnaldum added.

"If you do it one game and then not the next it will cost you points."

Liverpool travel to face second-bottom Hull City on Saturday.

