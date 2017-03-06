Liverpool midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum is confident the side can deliver the results needed in their remaining 11 Premier League fixtures to ensure Champions League football next season.

The club's five league defeats this campaign have come against teams in the bottom half of the table and Netherlands international Wijnaldum has urged for more consistency heading into the final stretch of the season.

"Is it about pressure? You have more pressure in the bigger games than the smaller ones and we deliver in the bigger games. We have to make sure at the end of the season, we are there (in the top four)," the 26-year-old midfielder told reporters.

"We have to have a good run and be confident we can finish in one of the spots but if we are going to do it like we did before, playing well and then playing bad again, then it is going to be tough for us to come in the top four."

Liverpool have not featured in Europe's elite competition for two seasons but Wijnaldum's late strike secured a 3-1 victory over rivals Arsenal on Saturday to lift the side up to fourth in the standings.

"You can't afford to lose games. It is always possible that you will not win but it is the way you play the game," he added.

Liverpool host 12th-placed Burnley on Sunday before they visit third-placed Manchester City on March 19.

(Reporting by Aditi Prakash in Bengaluru)