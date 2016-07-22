Van Dijk injury may force Southampton into transfer market
Southampton manager Claude Puel could be active on the final day of the January transfer window after Virgil van Dijk's injury left him short of experienced options in the heart of defence.
LONDON Netherlands forward Giorginio Wijnaldum has joined Liverpool from relegated Newcastle United, the English Premier League club said on Friday.
No transfer fee was disclosed but media reports put it at 25 million pounds.
Wijnaldum, a member of the Dutch squad that reached the 2014 World Cup semi-finals in Brazil, is the seventh signing made by Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp for the new season that starts next month.
"It's always a dream to play for as big a club as Liverpool," the 25-year-old told www.liverpoolfc.com.
Wijnaldum made 38 Premier League appearances and scored 11 goals for Newcastle last season after joining from PSV Eindhoven.
He will link up with Klopp's squad on their pre-season tour of the United States.
"I think he can be a great player for us," Klopp said. "He has already shown some really good moments in his career but the most exciting and important thing for me and my staff is that there is still so much extra to come from him."
(Writing by Rex Gowar; Editing by Tony Jimenez)
Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger is wary of over-working striker Danny Welbeck because of fears the England striker could suffer a set-back having recently returned from a long-term knee injury.
Crystal Palace manager Sam Allardyce voiced his concern over Premier League games being played on the final day of the January window, saying players will struggle to maintain concentration levels amid a whirlwind of transfer activity.