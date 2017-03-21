Australia rest Starc, drop O'Keefe for Bangladesh tour
MELBOURNE Australia have rested paceman Mitchell Starc and dropped left-arm spinner Steve O'Keefe for the upcoming two-test series in Bangladesh, Cricket Australia said on Friday.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp is "surprised" that Wales coach Chris Coleman did not consult him over the call-up of 17-year-old striker Ben Woodburn, suggesting both managers are equally responsible for the teenager's development.
Woodburn, who has previously represented Wales at youth level, was promoted to the senior squad by Coleman ahead of their World Cup qualifier against Ireland on Friday.
Klopp believes Woodburn's selection has come too early with the player only making his first start for Liverpool in January.
"Actually, I was surprised about this. I don't know exactly how it's normal here," the German told British media.
"This should not be a criticism, but usually when you call up a player, a 17-year-old player, I thought it would be possible to call me.
"He has to learn, he has to develop, he has to improve, all of this... there are now two managers responsible for him."
Coleman, whose Welsh side are currently third in Group D of the UEFA zone qualifying stage, said Woodburn was ready to take a step forward in his international career.
"If I thought it was too early for him I wouldn't have called him up, because this game is massive for us," Coleman told the reporters.
"I am thinking about what is the best squad to get together to meet this next challenge. And Ben has done enough."
The winners of the nine European groups will progress to the 2018 World Cup in Russia, while the eight best runners-up enter a regional playoff round to compete for UEFA's remaining four places.
(Reporting by Hardik Vyas in Bengaluru)
ZURICH A former Swiss bank employee has been convicted for document forgery and failure to report suspected money laundering, prosecutors said on Friday, the first sentence in a Swiss criminal investigation surrounding FIFA, world soccer's governing body.
LONDON England's limited-overs team have improved significantly since being dumped out of the World Cup in the group stage two years ago but they remain a work in progress, batting mainstay Joe Root has said.