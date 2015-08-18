Liverpool's summer recruit Nathaniel Clyne is delighted the hard work on the training ground is showing on the field after his side achieved a second successive clean sheet in their Premier League campaign.

Clyne, who joined from Southampton, made his home debut in Monday's 1-0 win over Premier League new boys Bournemouth with fellow new signing Christian Benteke scoring the only goal in the 26th minute.

"There's a lot of work going on, we have to improve on our defensive qualities and we showed today that we can be solid in defence," the 24-year-old told the club's website (www.liverpoolfc.com).

"If we can get a clean sheet there's always the possibility of picking up maximum points like we did today so long the may the clean sheets continue."

Though Liverpool have won both their opening two league games, their performance has been far from convincing. Clyne is confident that the Merseyside club will get better.

"It's always good to get three points, I'm sure the performances will improve and get better as the weeks go on," the England international said.

"It was just important today (Monday) to get the three points."

