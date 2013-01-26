Brazil's Philippe Coutinho controls the ball during a friendly match against Barcelona 'B' team at Joan Gamper traning camp, near Barcelona September 7, 2010. REUTERS/Albert Gea

LONDON Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Inter Milan's Brazilian attacking midfielder Philippe Coutinho who is poised to travel to the Premier League club for a medical next week, the BBC reported on Saturday.

The deal for Coutinho, 20, is reported to be worth around 8.5 million pounds.

The former Brazil youth international moved on loan from Inter to La Liga's Espanyol last year having joined the Italian giants from Vasco de Gama in 2010.

Coutinho has scored twice in the Europa League this season for Inter and has made 47 appearances for the three-times European champions.

(Writing by Tom Pilcher, editing by Ed Osmond)