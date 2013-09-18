Nadal has no answer to Querrey power in Acapulco final
American Sam Querrey claimed the biggest title of his career with an emphatic 6-3 7-6(3) upset victory over second seed Rafa Nadal in the final of the Mexican Open on Saturday.
Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Philippe Coutinho has been ruled out until late October after injuring his shoulder in their 2-2 draw at Swansea City in the Premier League on Monday.
Liverpool said the 21-year-old will require surgery following the injury that forced him off in the second half after a challenge by Ashley Williams at the Liberty Stadium.
"After being assessed by the Reds medical staff, it's been decided that Coutinho will now have surgical stabilisation on the AC joint in his shoulder," the club said on their website (www.liverpoolfc.com) on Wednesday.
BENGALURU Shaun Marsh and Matt Renshaw struck contrasting half-centuries on an engrossing day of cricket to help Australia take a first-innings lead of 48 against India in the second test at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.
BARCELONA Atletico Madrid's French forwards Antoine Griezmann and Kevin Gameiro fired them to a first win in three league outings as they beat Valencia 3-0 on Sunday to maintain their hold on Spain's fourth Champions League qualifying place.