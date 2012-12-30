Rumford holds on to lead at Super 6 event in Perth
PERTH Brett Rumford held on to the lead at the inaugural World Super 6 golf tournament in Perth on Friday, taking a two-stroke advantage into the weekend.
LONDON Liverpool left back Jose Enrique is set for a spell on the sidelines after tearing his hamstring in Sunday's win over Queens Park Rangers, assistant manager Colin Pascoe said.
The Spaniard limped off after 71 minutes of the 3-0 premier League win at Loftus Road.
"Unfortunately, it looks like he's got a tear in his hamstring," Pascoe, who was standing in for manager Brendan Rodgers who was ill, said on the club website (www.liverpoolfc.com).
"He was terrific today, absolutely superb, and the way he's been performing these last couple of months has been a joy to watch.
"It's a shame, and hopefully he's not out for too long."
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ed Osmond)
LONDON Liberty Media wants to steer Formula One towards a "better place" but there are no quick fixes for the sport's evident problems, newly-appointed motorsport head Ross Brawn has said ahead of talks with teams.
BUDAPEST Budapest edged closer on Friday to a possible withdrawal of its bid to host the 2024 Olympic Games, dealing a potential further blow to global organisers' attempts to find a city to host the event following a number of pullouts.