MANCHESTER, England Liverpool agreed a fee with fellow Premier League side Newcastle United for Spanish defender Jose Enrique on Thursday.

"The club have now been given permission to discuss personal terms with the player, who will travel to Liverpool to undergo a medical," the Anfield club said on their website (www.liverpoolfc.tv).

Liverpool did not provide any financial details but local media have reported the 25-year-old left back, who joined Newcastle in 2007, would be moving for about 6 million pounds.

Enrique's arrival would further strengthen Liverpool's left side after manager Kenny Dalglish signed winger Stewart Downing from Aston Villa last month.

Liverpool begin their Premier League campaign at home to Sunderland on Saturday and will be hoping to break back into the top four this term after a sixth-place finish last season.

(Reporting by Sonia Oxley; Editing by Ken Ferris)