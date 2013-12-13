Ace high Kyrgios stuns Djokovic in Acapulco
Nick Kyrgios served like a demon to bounce Serbia's world number two and top seed Novak Djokovic out of the quarter-finals of the Acapulco International with a 7-6(9) 7-5 victory on Thursday.
Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard will be sidelined for at least four weeks with the hamstring injury he picked up last weekend, manager Brendan Rodgers said on Thursday.
Gerrard suffered the problem during Liverpool's 4-1 win over West Ham United in the Premier League on Saturday and had to be replaced after 56 minutes at Anfield.
"Steven is, as reported, probably going to be (out for) up to about four weeks or so," Rodgers told the Merseyside club's website (www.liverpoolfc.com).
"So he'll go through an extensive treatment programme over the next numbers of weeks and hopefully we can get him back that little bit sooner.
"But certainly at this stage, it was a four to six-week injury and we'll see how we look with that."
Rodgers had better news on Gerrard's fellow England midfielder Jordan Henderson, who suffered an ankle injury from a tackle by West Ham skipper Kevin Nolan. Nolan was sent off for the challenge.
"Jordan trained so he's fine," said Rodgers. "It was just precautionary the last few days. It was a bad challenge that was made on him, but thankfully he's okay."
Second-placed Liverpool, who are five points behind Premier League leaders Arsenal, visit Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday. Spurs are sixth but can join Liverpool on 30 points with a win.
(Writing by Ken Ferris; editing by Peter Rutherford)
Nick Kyrgios served like a demon to bounce Serbia's world number two and top seed Novak Djokovic out of the quarter-finals of the Acapulco International with a 7-6(9) 7-5 victory on Thursday.
BARCELONA The crushing weight of expectation that comes with managing Barcelona eventually proved too much for Luis Enrique, who said on Friday he felt a sense of relief after announcing his plans to walk away at the end of the season.
Rio de Janeiro The organisers of the 2016 Rio Olympics denied on Friday that vote buying helped to secure the Games after a French newspaper reported that a Brazilian businessman made payments to the son of an International Olympic Committee member before the vote.