LIVERPOOL, England Liverpool captain Steven Gerrard will start his first competitive match in seven months against rivals Manchester United on Saturday.
Gerrard, who last started for the Merseyside club in a 3-1 victory over United at Anfield on March 6, is making his return from a groin injury that required surgery at the tail-end of last season.
The midfielder has made three substitute appearances this season against Wolverhampton Wanderers and Everton in the Premier League and against second-tier Brighton and Hove Albion in the League Cup.
Liverpool, who have relegated 35 million pounds striker Andy Carroll to the bench for Saturday's early kick-off at 12:45 p.m., can move within three points of league leaders United with a victory. ($1 = 0.633 British Pounds)
