Coetzee leads as wind disrupts Dubai Desert Classic
South African George Coetzee was leading the Dubai Desert Classic by one shot when the second round was suspended due to high winds on Friday.
LONDON Liverpool's Charlie Adam will miss the FA Cup final against Chelsea on May 5 after having his season cut short by a knee injury, manager Kenny Dalglish said on Thursday.
The Scotland midfielder, who has not played since March 21, is also out of contention for a place in the Britain squad for the London 2012 Olympics.
"There is no operation needed but he won't play this season," Dalglish was quoted as saying on Liverpool's website (www.liverpoolfc.tv).
"And I would think if they had any designs on having him in the Olympics he wouldn't be fit for that either."
Adam, signed from Blackpool, will also miss Liverpool's final four Premier League matches against Norwich City, Fulham, Chelsea and Swansea City.
(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Mark Meadows)
LONDON Jose Mourinho wants to see more of his Manchester United players scoring goals to take some of the burden off striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the club pushes for a top-four finish.
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has a big future with the club despite being dropped to the bench in recent weeks, manager Pep Guardiola said on Friday.