Liverpool's manager Kenny Dalglish (R) stands with assistant Steve Clarke before their English Premier League soccer match against Blackpool at Bloomfield Road in Blackpool, northern England, January 12, 2011. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Liverpool first team coach Steve Clarke has left the Premier League club after the appointment of Brendan Rodgers as manager, the League Managers Association said on Wednesday.

"The LMA can today confirm that Steve Clarke and Liverpool FC have parted company on amicable terms," the body said in a statement.

Clarke was appointed first team coach on a three-year contract in January 2011 as Kenny Dalglish's first appointment on replacing Roy Hodgson as manager.

Rodgers, the former Swansea City manager who was appointed last Friday, has yet to name a number two but three of his staff have moved with him from Wales including his assistant Colin Pascoe.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John Mehaffey)