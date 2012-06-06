Man City fined for anti-doping rule breach
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
LONDON Liverpool first team coach Steve Clarke has left the Premier League club after the appointment of Brendan Rodgers as manager, the League Managers Association said on Wednesday.
"The LMA can today confirm that Steve Clarke and Liverpool FC have parted company on amicable terms," the body said in a statement.
Clarke was appointed first team coach on a three-year contract in January 2011 as Kenny Dalglish's first appointment on replacing Roy Hodgson as manager.
Rodgers, the former Swansea City manager who was appointed last Friday, has yet to name a number two but three of his staff have moved with him from Wales including his assistant Colin Pascoe.
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin; Editing by John Mehaffey)
LONDON Manchester City have been fined 35,000 pounds and warned about their future conduct after admitting a breach of anti-doping rules, the Football Association said in a statement on Thursday.
Southampton have signed Uruguay defender Martin Caceres until the end of the season to help shore up a defence hit by injuries and departures, the Premier league club said on Thursday.
PARIS Former New Zealand fly half Dan Carter has issued an apology in response to French media reports that he failed a drink-driving test in Paris on Wednesday night.