England's Farrell fit to start against Scotland
LONDON First-choice goalkicker Owen Farrell passed a late fitness test and will start at inside centre for England against Scotland in their Six Nations clash at Twickenham on Saturday.
LONDON Liverpool's Spanish forward Iago Aspas has been ruled out for more than a month after tearing a thigh muscle in training, the Premier League club said on Friday.
The 26-year-old, signed from Celta Vigo in June, is expected to return in December.
Aspas has made six appearances for his new club and has helped Brendan Rodgers' side to joint leadership of the Premier League alongside Arsenal on 16 points from their opening seven games.
Liverpool are away at Newcastle United on Saturday.
ROME France beat Italy 40-18 in Rome on Saturday to keep their slim Six Nations title dreams alive, at least for a few hours.
CARDIFF Referee Wayne Barnes played a key role in another Irish defeat in the Six Nations rugby championship but this time there were no complaints from Ireland coach Joe Schmidt about his handling of the match following Wales' 22-9 win on Friday.