LONDON Liverpool's Spanish forward Iago Aspas has been ruled out for more than a month after tearing a thigh muscle in training, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 26-year-old, signed from Celta Vigo in June, is expected to return in December.

Aspas has made six appearances for his new club and has helped Brendan Rodgers' side to joint leadership of the Premier League alongside Arsenal on 16 points from their opening seven games.

Liverpool are away at Newcastle United on Saturday.

