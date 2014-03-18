Liverpool fans holds cards in a mosaic as they thank Everton fans for their support following the1989 Hillsborough disaster, before the start of their English Premier League soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England May 5, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Liverpool are calling on football fans from around the world to show their support for the 25th anniversary of the Hillsborough disaster by sending in club scarves.

A memorial service at Anfield on April 15 will commemorate the 96 fans who died as a result of a crush at the FA Cup semi-final against Nottingham Forest in Sheffield in 1989.

The club said Kenny Dalglish, manager of Liverpool at the time of the disaster, had written to all 92 English League clubs asking them to donate a scarf which will be laid out with those from members of the public on the pitch to form a 96.

"The annual Memorial Service in memory of the 96 is always a moving occasion for the families and survivors," Margaret Aspinall, chair of the Hillsborough Family Support Group which is organising the memorial, said.

"We already receive so much support from people worldwide, but if we could create what would be a fantastic symbol of unity on the pitch from donated scarves from across the world, this would be a truly moving way of bringing the world together for the 25th Anniversary of Hillsborough."

Former Liverpool greats, including Dalglish, Ian Rush, John Barnes, Jan Molby and Robbie Fowler will also be involved in a charity match at Anfield to celebrate the lives of the 96 victims on April 21.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Pritha Sarkar)