Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho celebrates scoring against Tottenham Hotspur during their English Premier League soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Liverpool's Luis Suarez reacts after a collision with Tottenham Hotspur's Hugo Lloris (unseen) during their English Premier League soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho (L) shoots to score against Tottenham Hotspur during their English Premier League soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Liverpool's Luis Suarez (R) shoots to score against Tottenham Hotspur during their English Premier League soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England March 30, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Liverpool crushed Tottenham Hotspur 4-0 at Anfield on Sunday to overtake Chelsea at the top of the Premier League table.

They are two points ahead of Chelsea with a much better goal difference and four clear of Manchester City, who have two games in hand. City and Chelsea, who both dropped points on Saturday, still have to visit Anfield.

Liverpool, who have not won the English title since 1990, went ahead after two minutes with an own goal by Spurs defender Younes Kaboul and doubled the lead through Luis Suarez's 29th goal of the season in the 25th.

Brazilian Philippe Coutinho scored the third after 55 minutes and Jordan Henderson completed the rout quarter of an hour from the end.

Tottenham's hopes of finishing fifth were further diminished by Everton's 3-1 victory over Fulham in the day's earlier game.

