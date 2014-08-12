Monaco stay true to attacking philosophy
MONACO Monaco took great pride in staying true to their attacking philosophy after knocking Manchester City out of the Champions League on Wednesday.
CARDIFF Liverpool have reached an agreement to sign Spain fullback Alberto Moreno from Sevilla, the Premier League club said in a statement on Tuesday.
The 22-year-old defender, who has played three times for his country, will cost the Anfield club about 12 million pounds according to local media in Spain and England.
Moreno did not feature in Sevilla's 2-0 loss to Real Madrid in their UEFA Super Cup clash in Cardiff on Tuesday but the Spanish club's manager Unai Emery praised him after the match.
"Yes he is going, but he leaves with our best wishes and we thank him for everything he has done for the club," he said.
Liverpool added on their website: "The Reds will proceed with the formalities of finalising the deal for the 22-year-old over the coming days and will make no further announcement until it is complete."
Moreno, who was born in Seville, has earned a reputation as an effective overlapping fullback and was a key part of the Sevilla side that won the Europa League last season.
MADRID Jan Oblak became an Atletico Madrid hero against Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League two years ago and the Slovenian made his mark against the German side again with a virtuoso display on Wednesday.
MONACO Hired to turn Manchester City into true European heavyweights, Pep Guardiola failed just like those before him as his expensively-assembled side crashed out of the Champions League to Monaco on Wednesday.