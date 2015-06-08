Danny Ings waves to fans during a lap of honour after the gameMandatory Credit: Action Images / Jason CairnduffLivepic

LONDON Liverpool have agreed a deal to sign Burnley striker Danny Ings, the Premier League club announced on Monday.

"Liverpool FC are delighted to announce that they have agreed personal terms with Danny Ings and, subject to a medical, the striker will join the club on July 1 after his contract with Burnley has expired," the club said on their website (www.liverpoolfc.com).

Burnley confirmed the agreement on their website (www.burnleyfootballclub.com) but said they had rejected Liverpool's proposed fee.

Although Ings will be out of contract, Burnley are entitled to compensation for the 23 year-old, who joined them from Bournemouth four years ago.

If the clubs cannot agree on a fee, it will be set by a Premier League tribunal.

Ings becomes Liverpool's second major signing since the end of the season, after England international James Milner joined from Manchester City.

Manager Brendan Rodgers hopes Ings will boost the club's

goalscoring prowess after a disappointing campaign in which their tally dropped to 52 from 101 the previous season.

Ings scored 11 goals in the Premier League last season as Burnley finished 19th and were relegated.

He was their only player to score in the last nine games.

The previous season he netted 21 times as the club won promotion from the Championship.

He has played nine times for the England under-21 team and is due to play in the European under-21 Championship in the Czech Republic later this month.

(Reporting by Steve Tongue; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)