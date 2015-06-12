Hungary's goalkeeper Adam Bogdan reacts after his team scored against the Czech Republic during their friendly soccer match in Prague June 1, 2012. REUTERS/David W Cerny

LONDON Liverpool have signed Bolton Wanderers goalkeeper Adam Bogdan on a free transfer, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 27-year-old Hungary international is out of contract at Championship side Bolton and will join Brendan Rodgers's side on July 1, Liverpool said on their website.

Bogdan becomes Liverpool's third signing of the close season following the arrivals of midfielder James Milner from Manchester City and Burnley striker Danny Ings.

Liverpool boss Rodgers has been looking for a goalkeeper to compete with Simon Mignolet after second choice Brad Jones was released following the expiry of his contract.

