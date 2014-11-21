Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers reacts during their English League Cup soccer match against Swansea City at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England, October 28, 2014. REUTERS/Andrew Yates

LONDON Brendan Rodgers says he is not haunted by the memories of throwing away a 3-0 lead against Crystal Palace last season, but after a poor start to the current campaign the Liverpool manager will not want to see a repeat performance at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

Liverpool's chances of claiming their first league title in 24 years last season were effectively ended when they drew 3-3 at Palace a week after losing 2-0 to Chelsea.

"That wasn't the game that cost us," Rodgers told a news conference on Friday. "The damage was always done in the Chelsea game. That was the one that changed it for us.

"But on reflection I was extremely proud. Maybe the excitement to claw back the goal difference on Manchester City overtook us.

"It will be equally as tough against Palace this season."

Rodgers's side have looked a shadow of the team that ran Manchester City so close for the title last season and are 11th in the Premier League table with 14 points from 11 matches.

Liverpool's cause has not been helped by persistent injuries to Daniel Sturridge and Rodgers confirmed the England striker is unlikely to be fit until next year because of a thigh problem.

"He has just been extremely unfortunate -- the last time he played was August," Rodgers said.

"Hopefully in this adverse moment for him, we can all look at it and find a way that allows a programme over a period of time for him to play, train and fulfill that huge potential that he has."

Liverpool signed Belgium international Divock Origi from Lille after the World Cup, but immediately loaned the striker back to the Ligue 1 side.

With first choice striker Sturridge struggling for fitness it had been suggested that Liverpool would recall Origi, but Rodgers does not expect that to happen in the near future.

"I've seen reports about him maybe coming back early, but that was never the case," he said.

"We signed the player and it was one of the main reasons that we were able to sign the player that he would have to stay at Lille for this season.

"As far as I'm concerned, at this point in time, that's still the case."

