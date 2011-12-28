Liverpool's Luis Suarez throws the ball during their English Premier League soccer match against Wigan Athletic in Wigan, northern England December 21, 2011. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

LONDON Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez was banned for one match and fined 20,000 pounds by the English FA on Wednesday for making an offensive gesture to Fulham fans after Liverpool lost a Premier League match at Craven Cottage earlier this month.

Liverpool were also fined 20,000 pounds and warned as to their future conduct by the FA after their players surrounded referee Kevin Friend who had sent off Jay Spearing in the second half of the match On December5 which Fulham won 1-0.

Last week Suarez was banned for eight matches and fined 40,000 pounds by the FA for racially abusing Manchester United defender Patrice Evra in October.

He intends to appeal against that decision so was eligible to play in Liverpool's Premier League match against Newcastle United on Friday, but will now miss the game.

In a statement on their official website (www.thefa.com), the FA said Liverpool were being fined and warned as to their future conduct "for failing to ensure their players conducted themselves in an orderly fashion" during the game at Fulham.

The club admitted the charge, which was in relation to the dismissal of Spearing, but did not accept the standard 20,000 pounds penalty for the offence.

However, an Independent Regulatory Commission found Liverpool guilty and the FA imposed the fine on Wednesday when Suarez was also banned after admitting the offence.

