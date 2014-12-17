Record-breaking marathoner Ed Whitlock dies at 86
TORONTO Ed Whitlock, an English-born Canadian runner who became the first septuagenarian to run a marathon in under three hours, died on Monday aged 86.
LONDON Liverpool defender Glen Johnson will be out for around a month with a groin injury, British media reported on Wednesday.
The 30-year-old tore his groin during the first half of Liverpool's 3-0 defeat against Manchester United at Old Trafford on Sunday and according to the Liverpool Echo, the England defender will be missing for at least a month.
Johnson, who is out of contract at the end of the season, will undergo a scan to confirm the full extent of the injury, but he expected to miss Liverpool's hectic Christmas and New Year Premier League programme.
In Johnson's absence, Spanish defender Javier Manquillo is likely to be recalled for Liverpool's League Cup quarter-final against Championship (second tier) side Bournemouth on Wednesday.
(Writing by Michael Hann; Editing by John O'Brien)
TORONTO Ed Whitlock, an English-born Canadian runner who became the first septuagenarian to run a marathon in under three hours, died on Monday aged 86.
Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has praised midfielder Emre Can's resilience for playing through calf problems throughout the season after the German scored the winner in the Premier League victory over Burnley on Sunday.
Leicester City will not sit back in Tuesday's Champions League last-16 tie second leg at home to Spanish side Sevilla as they look to overturn a 2-1 deficit, manager Craig Shakespeare said on Monday.