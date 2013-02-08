Manchester United give midfielder Carrick testimonial
Midfielder Michael Carrick has been awarded a testimonial by Manchester United at the end of the season, with the former England international donating all proceeds to charity.
LONDON Liverpool defender Martin Kelly has signed a new long-term contract, the Premier League club said on Friday.
The 22-year-old, who has been used primarily at right back since making his debut in 2009, has made 54 first-team appearances for the Merseyside club.
"I'm delighted to have signed. It means everything to me and my family. I've been at Liverpool since I was seven, so it's in my heart and I love the club," Kelly said on the club website (www.liverpoolfc.com).
"Being a Liverpool supporter myself, it's brilliant to put the shirt on and I'm doing what I have loved doing since I was a kid. I'm over the moon."
Kelly, who has one England cap and was part of the country's Euro 2012 squad, has suffered with injuries throughout his fledgling career and has been out of action this season since injuring his knee against Manchester United in September.
"Today shows the faith that the club have in me and that the hard work I have put in since I was young has paid off," he added.
"Hopefully I'll put the injuries behind me. We have excellent medical staff here, who are going to work me and keep me on top of my injury. I'll be coming back even stronger."
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Ken Ferris)
Midfielder Michael Carrick has been awarded a testimonial by Manchester United at the end of the season, with the former England international donating all proceeds to charity.
Lee Westwood spoke about his "ballistic" ball after bogeying the final two holes to fall into a share of the lead with Phil Mickelson and four others after the first round at the WGC-Mexico Championship at Club de Golf Chapultepec in Mexico City on Thursday.
LONDON If ever there was a good day to bury bad news, Liverpool timed it to perfection on Monday, when a dreadful 3-1 defeat by Leicester City became a mere sideshow in the post-Claudio Ranieri circus.