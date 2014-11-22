LONDON Liverpool fell just two points short of winning a remarkable Premier League title last season but a top-four finish would be "a remarkable achievement" this time, according to midfielder Adam Lallana.

An enthralling and high-octane Liverpool side were spurred on by a vociferous support chanting "we're going to win the league" at every opportunity last season and though they ultimately fell short, the Merseyside club were relevant again.

This season, however, has been a different story with Liverpool languishing at 11th in the Premier League table -- 15 points behind leaders Chelsea -- with just four league wins from 11 games.

"We still think we can finish in the top four and I think that would be a remarkable achievement considering we've been in the Champions League," England midfielder Adam Lallana told the BBC.

"But we don't want to look that far and we want to get back to winning ways."

On Sunday Liverpool, who are four points behind fourth placed West Ham United, travel to Crystal Palace, the scene of an unforgettable game in May that all but ended their valiant title push.

Having breezed to a 3-0 lead that day, the Reds capitulated conceding three goals in the final 11 minutes to scrape a 3-3 draw and all but surrender any hope of title success.

Lallana, who signed from Southampton for 25 million pounds ($42.54 million) in July, believes a return to south London provides the perfect opportunity to arrest their slump and catalyse a climb up the table.

"With a game against Crystal Palace it's a great chance for us to get three points and start a run," he added.

"(Silverware) should be the target for us. We want to pick up a trophy and the manager said that he felt that since he's come in the team has improved but still without winning a trophy.

"That's definitely the target."

(Reporting By Tom Hayward; editing by Sudipto Ganguly)