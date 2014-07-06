Southampton's Dejan Lovren celebrates after scoring a goal against Manchester United during their English Premier League soccer match at Old Trafford in Manchester, northern England October 19, 2013. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Croatia international defender Dejan Lovren wants to leave Southampton and complete a move to Liverpool, British media reported on Sunday, quoting the 25-year-old as saying his "head is already at" the Merseyside club.

Liverpool coach Brendan Rodgers has already signed Rickie Lambert and Adam Lallana from Southampton in the last two months and is reportedly keen to add the central defender to his list of off-season acquisitions.

"Liverpool sent a (pound) 20 million ($33.58 million) offer and they (Southampton) paid nine million for me, so they would've earned twice the amount," the Liverpool Echo quoted Lovren as telling Croatian website Sportske Novosti.

"At this point, I don't know what I'll do and I don't like it. It was unbelievable that a few days ago I had an offer of 20 million pounds.

"It was in the morning and by the afternoon the club had said I was not for sale. Frankly, my head is already at Liverpool.

"Liverpool sent the offer and the club haven't informed me. I found out about the bid from other people which disappointed me and I realised I've got no business staying at Southampton."

Lovren, who turned 25 on Saturday, joined Southampton from Lyon in June 2013 and represented his country at the World Cup in Brazil.

($1 = 0.5956 pounds)

(Writing by Sudipto Ganguly; Editing by John O'Brien)