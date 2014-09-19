Liverpool's Dejan Lovren (L) challenges Manchester City's Edin Dzeko during their English Premier League soccer match at the Etihad stadium in Manchester, northern England August 25, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON Polyglot Dejan Lovren is hoping his grasp of languages can help him swiftly form a solid defensive wall with his new Liverpool team mates.

The Reds' back four currently consists of Croatian Lovren, Frenchman Mamadou Sakho and two Spaniards in Alberto Moreno and Javier Manquillo.

Unsurprisingly, Lovren says that more than ever communication is the key.

"I spoke to (manager) Brendan (Rodgers), and we need to talk a lot during the game, to be ready for everything," Lovren said of his new defensive partners on Friday.

"It is not so easy when you have... new players, especially when the others too, they are not so good with the English, like me and Sakho" he smiled.

"I'm trying to be in several languages during the game," he laughed.

"One moment I am speaking French, the next English, it is depending," the former Lyon centre back added.

"But it is football, we will learn fast... so I am not worried about anything."

For Lovren, who joined Liverpool from Southampton in the summer, the only issue on his horizon is the immediate task in hand, a trip to West Ham United.

"Like every year it is difficult to go there and take three points," he told Liverpool TV, "so we need to battle, we need to give more than 100 percent.

"We need to keep our heads up, have confidence and just keep our style of the game.

"From every mistake we need to learn," he said of last week's loss to Aston Villa. "The good thing is it is the start of the season -- better now to make mistakes than at the end."

With two wins and two defeats from their opening four matches, Liverpool will need to solve their defensive frailties quickly if they are not to be left behind.

They have scored six goals, but shipped five in their opening four matches, and sit eighth in the table on six points -- already six behind leaders Chelsea.

West Ham have two fewer points and are in 13th position in the Premier League.

