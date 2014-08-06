Javier Manquillo (C) is challenged by Almeria's Jonathan Sundy (R) and Jesus Joaquin Fernandez ''Suso'' during their Spanish First Division soccer match at Juegos Mediterraneos stadium in Almeria February 8, 2014. REUTERS/Francisco Bonilla

Liverpool have signed right back Javier Manquillo on loan from La Liga champions Atletico Madrid, the Premier league club said on Wednesday.

The Madrid-born 20-year-old, who has played for Spain at various youth levels, began his career at the Real Madrid academy before moving to Atletico in 2007.

He is Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers' seventh signing in the close season following Rickie Lambert, Adam Lallana, Emre Can, Lazar Markovic, Dejan Lovren and Divock Origi.

"I'm very happy to have signed for a club like Liverpool. I think it's one of the biggest in Europe. Any footballer would want to come and play here," Manquillo told Liverpoolfc.com.

"When they tell you Liverpool want to sign you, I think like any player, you are going to be absolutely amazed and you don't think of anything else than going straight there."

