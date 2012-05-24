Coetzee leads as wind disrupts Dubai Desert Classic
South African George Coetzee was leading the Dubai Desert Classic by one shot when the second round was suspended due to high winds on Friday.
LONDON Wigan Athletic's Roberto Martinez has flown to Miami to talk to the American owners of Liverpool about the vacant manager's job at Anfield, Wigan chairman Dave Whelan said on Thursday.
"Roberto is in Miami today and you can only assume what he's gone there for," Whelan told the BBC.
"He is honest and up front and I expect to hear from him in the next 48 hours.
"If he decides to go, which I hope he doesn't, I've got to replace him as soon as possible."
The 38-year-old Martinez, who kept Wigan in the Premier League with a late surge up the table, could succeed Kenny Dalglish who was sacked by Liverpool last week after a disappointing season in which they finished eighth.
(Reporting by Ed Osmond, editing by Mark Meadows)
South African George Coetzee was leading the Dubai Desert Classic by one shot when the second round was suspended due to high winds on Friday.
LONDON Jose Mourinho wants to see more of his Manchester United players scoring goals to take some of the burden off striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic as the club pushes for a top-four finish.
LIBREVILLE There will be a familiar feel about Sunday’s African Nations Cup final as Cameroon and record winners Egypt do battle for the continental crown for the third time since 1986.