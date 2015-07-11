LONDON Former Liverpool midfielder Gary McAllister has been appointed the club's first team coach as part of manager Brendan Rodgers' new coaching staff, the Premier League side said on Saturday.

The 50-year-old won the FA Cup, UEFA Cup and the League Cup in 2001 during two seasons as a player at Anfield and has since managed Leeds United and Coventry City.

"Gary has a special connection with this club and its supporters, and I'm delighted he is joining our team as first-team coach," Rodgers told the club's website (www.liverpoolfc.com).

"When I met him I was struck by his passion, enthusiasm and knowledge for what we're looking to achieve here.

"He has experience coaching at the highest level and is someone who can connect with players and help them learn from his knowledge and understanding of representing this great club."

Liverpool finished sixth in the Premier League last season.

