Sunderland's Simon Mignolet is seen during their English Premier League soccer match against Arsenal in Sunderland, northern England February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Nigel Roddis

Liverpool have agreed a deal with Sunderland for goalkeeper Simon Mignolet and the Belgium international will sign for the Merseyside club early next week for nine million pounds, British media reported on Saturday.

The Liverpool Echo newspaper said the 25-year-old goalkeeper was expected to have his medical examination and discussions with the club over personal terms after he returned from holiday this weekend.

Liverpool coach Brendan Rodgers has completed the signing of Spanish forward Luis Alberto from Sevilla, subject to international clearance, the Premier League club said on their website (www.liverpoolfc.com).

Rodgers has already recruited Celta Vigo striker Iago Aspas and landed Manchester City defender Kolo Toure on a free transfer since the end of last season.

(Reporting by Sudipto Ganguly in Mumbai; editing by Ed Osmond)