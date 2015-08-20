Liverpool's James Milner says the club have enough options in midfield to implement the high-energy pressing style favoured by manager Brendan Rodgers.

The England international and Liverpool vice-captain, who joined the Merseyside club on a free transfer from Manchester City during the close season, lined up alongside club captain Jordan Henderson in central midfield for the second time this season in the 1-0 home win against Bournemouth on Monday night.

"There's a lot of options for us and a lot of different styles of players, and a lot of energy," Milner told the club website (www.liverpoolfc.com).

"That's how we want to play, we want to move the ball but we want to put teams under pressure as well when they have it," the 29-year-old added.

An injury to Henderson forced Rodgers to bring on Emre Can early in the second half against the Cherries, but Liverpool held on to the three points and secured their second consecutive win of the season.

Milner said Rodgers had enough midfield options at his disposal to control how the game played out.

"It depends how the manager wants to play -- two or three, or one of us sitting or moving out. There's plenty of energy in there.

"Emre came on as well, Adam (Lallana) played in there and Philippe (Coutinho) played in there (at Stoke City)," he said.

The team travel to the Emirates Stadium to take on Arsenal on Monday night and Milner admits that preserving their perfect record will not be easy for Liverpool.

"It will be a tough game. They (Arsenal) look sharp," he said.

"They had a disappointing result in their first game (against West Ham United) but they are a quality team and will want to bounce back from that and try to get their run going.

"We have defended well in the first two games of the season and we're going to need to do that there. But if we can keep improving and keep clean sheets, we have quality going forward," the midfielder added.

(Reporting by Simon Jennings in Bengaluru; editing by Amlan Chakraborty)