LONDON Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers has been struck down by illness and will miss his side's Premier League fixture at Queens Park Rangers on Sunday, the club said.

Assistants Colin Pascoe and Mike Marsh will take charge at Loftus Road after Rodgers was sent home by team doctors after succumbing to a likely virus, a statement on the club's website (www.liverpoolfc.com) said.

The statement added: "It was impossible for him (Rodgers) to be in close proximity with the players."

Liverpool are 10th in the standings with QPR at the bottom ahead of their 1600GMT kickoff.

(Writing by Tom Bartlett, editing by Justin Palmer)