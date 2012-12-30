Rumford holds on to lead at Super 6 event in Perth
PERTH Brett Rumford held on to the lead at the inaugural World Super 6 golf tournament in Perth on Friday, taking a two-stroke advantage into the weekend.
LONDON Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers has been struck down by illness and will miss his side's Premier League fixture at Queens Park Rangers on Sunday, the club said.
Assistants Colin Pascoe and Mike Marsh will take charge at Loftus Road after Rodgers was sent home by team doctors after succumbing to a likely virus, a statement on the club's website (www.liverpoolfc.com) said.
The statement added: "It was impossible for him (Rodgers) to be in close proximity with the players."
Liverpool are 10th in the standings with QPR at the bottom ahead of their 1600GMT kickoff.
(Writing by Tom Bartlett, editing by Justin Palmer)
PERTH Brett Rumford held on to the lead at the inaugural World Super 6 golf tournament in Perth on Friday, taking a two-stroke advantage into the weekend.
LONDON Liberty Media wants to steer Formula One towards a "better place" but there are no quick fixes for the sport's evident problems, newly-appointed motorsport head Ross Brawn has said ahead of talks with teams.
BUDAPEST Budapest edged closer on Friday to a possible withdrawal of its bid to host the 2024 Olympic Games, dealing a potential further blow to global organisers' attempts to find a city to host the event following a number of pullouts.