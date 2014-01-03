Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers throws the ball back onto the pitch during their English Premier League soccer match against Hull City at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers has been charged by the FA after his comments about referee Lee Mason following his side's 2-1 Premier League defeat at Manchester City last week.

Rodgers described Mason's performance as "horrendous" and questioned whether the referee, who lives near Manchester, should have been selected for the match.

He said: "Hopefully we won't have a Greater Manchester referee with Liverpool-Manchester games in future."

In a statement, the FA said Rodgers' comments called into question the integrity of Mason and/or "implied that the match referee was motivated by bias".

Rodgers has until 1800 GMT on Wednesday to respond to the charge.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman; Editing by Ken Ferris)