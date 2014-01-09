Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers throws the ball back onto the pitch during their English Premier League soccer match against Hull City at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England January 1, 2014. REUTERS/Phil Noble

LONDON Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers was fined 8,000 pounds by the English FA and warned about his future conduct on Thursday over media comments he made about match officials.

Rodgers admitted a misconduct charge following his outburst after Liverpool's 2-1 Premier League defeat at Manchester City on December 26.

Rodgers criticised the "horrendous" performance of the match officials and questioned the appointment of Bolton referee Lee Mason.

