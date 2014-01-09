Liverpool great Moran dies, aged 83
LONDON Once revered member of Liverpool's fabled "boot room" Ronnie Moran died on Wednesday, aged 83, the club said.
LONDON Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers was fined 8,000 pounds by the English FA and warned about his future conduct on Thursday over media comments he made about match officials.
Rodgers admitted a misconduct charge following his outburst after Liverpool's 2-1 Premier League defeat at Manchester City on December 26.
Rodgers criticised the "horrendous" performance of the match officials and questioned the appointment of Bolton referee Lee Mason.
(Writing by Justin Palmer; editing by Toby Davis)
British freestyle wrestler Chinu Sandhu, who won bronze at the Commonwealth Games in 2014, has been handed a four-year ban for a doping violation.
MELBOURNE Beefier cars and bulked-up drivers will hit Albert Park circuit on Sunday for Formula One's season-opening Australian Grand Prix where many fans will be hoping at least one team can strike an early blow against dominant Mercedes.