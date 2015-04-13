Liverpool's France defender Mamadou Sakho will be sidelined for three to four weeks with a hamstring injury, the Premier League club said in a statement on Monday.

The 25-year-old centre back has been ruled out of Monday's league clash with Newcastle United as well as Sunday's FA Cup semi-final against Aston Villa at Wembley Stadium.

Liverpool said German Emre Can, who is available after a one-match ban, would replace Sakho against Newcastle at Anfield with Jordan Ibe coming in for injured striker Daniel Sturridge.

Liverpool are in sixth place with 54 points from 31 games, seven points behind Manchester City who are in the fourth and final Champions League qualifying spot having played 32.

Sakho will also miss league games against West Bromwich Albion, Hull City and Queens Park Rangers.

Liverpool are hopeful Sakho, signed for 18 million pounds ($26.40 million) from Paris St Germain in 2013, could return for the visit to Chelsea on May 10.

Sakho was injured in the FA Cup quarter-final replay at Blackburn Rovers on Wednesday.

