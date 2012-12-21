West Brom come from behind to beat sloppy Bournemouth
Bournemouth paid the price for sloppy defending as they lost 2-1 at West Bromwich Albion in the Premier League on Saturday, leaving Eddie Howe's men still searching for their first win of 2017.
LONDON Teenage Liverpool winger Raheem Sterling, one of the shining talents in a lacklustre season for the former European giants, committed his long-term future to the Premier League club on Friday.
The 18-year-old, who became England's fifth youngest player of all time when he made his senior debut last month in a friendly against Sweden, told the club website (www.liverpoolfc.com) that it was a dream come true.
"There's a lot more to be done. I haven't begun yet, as the manager has said. Hopefully I can kick on after the New Year and try to do my best for the team and the football club," said the Jamaican-born player.
The club's managing director Ian Ayre said Liverpool, currently 12th in the league, had secured one of the "country's brightest young talents".
"Since the summer, Luis Suarez, Daniel Agger, Martin Skrtel, Jonjo Shelvey and Suso have all signed new long-term contracts and it's a clear indication of our intent to keep the players we believe are crucial to bringing success on the pitch," he added.
"It also shows the belief the players have in the vision and leadership of Brendan Rodgers and everyone at this football club."
(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Justin Palmer)
Dutchman Patrick van Aanholt scored his first goal for Crystal Palace since his January move from relegation rivals Sunderland to give them a 1-0 home win over Middlesbrough and boost their survival hopes on Saturday.
LONDON Stuart Hogg and Finn Russell shone as Scotland staged a rousing comeback to beat Wales for the first time in 10 years in an absorbing 29-13 Six Nations victory at Murrayfield on Saturday.