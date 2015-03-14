LONDON Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers is confident Raheem Sterling will sign a contract extension at Anfield despite talks being put on hold until the end of the season.

The 20-year-old England international, whose deal expires in 2017, has developed into one of Liverpool's most influential players and has scored 10 goals in all competitions this season.

"I am relaxed about the Raheem situation. He has a couple of years to go," Rodgers told a news conference on Saturday.

"It is quite obvious that Liverpool is the best option for him. He has just turned 20 in December and he has already made 114 appearances.

"He has a great opportunity and for any young player there is a great opportunity here. We have a track record of developing talents and there will be more of those players like Raheem who will get that opportunity."

Fifth-placed Liverpool are unbeaten in the league since mid-December and their rapid rise up the table means they are now two points behind Manchester United who occupy fourth spot.

Liverpool travel to Rodgers's former club Swansea City on Monday and the Northern Irishman is expecting a close fight in the race for Champions League qualification.

"I think it is going to be very tight," Rodgers said. "We have joined the race in the last few months and we are really looking forward to these games.

"We need to continue to be aggressive and give everything we have. The points total is very close."

(Reporting by Michael Hann, editing by Ed Osmond)