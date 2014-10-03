LONDON England striker Daniel Sturridge has signed a new long-term contract at Liverpool, the Premier League club said on Friday.

The 25-year-old, who has missed Liverpool's last six matches due to a thigh injury, has scored 36 goals in 52 appearances for the club since joining from Chelsea in January 2013.

"It's a big, big day in my life to commit to this club and to give the club my best years, which are ahead of me," Sturridge told the club's website (www.liverpoolfc.com).

"I am thankful for the opportunity and that is the reason I committed my future. Everyone has been great with me, from the fans to the staff to the players, so it was an easy decision.

"There are a lot of things I'm happy with how they've gone so far, but there is a lot to come. I've not shown yet what I can do - what I'm doing is just the start for me."

Fourteenth-placed Liverpool have started the current campaign slowly after finishing runners-up to Manchester City last season, but Sturridge is confident he will get his hands on some silverware during his time at Anfield.

"We were so close to success last season and it was a bitter pill to take not winning the league," Sturridge said. "But that's just a taster of what the fans will get - but hopefully this time we'll have the trophies to show for it.

"Everyone is very obsessive in terms of wanting success and being winners. That's what we are - that's the Liverpool way."

(Reporting By Michael Hann; editing by Toby Davis)