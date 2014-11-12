Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge (C) celebrates after scoring a goal against Southampton during their English Premier League soccer match at Anfield in Liverpool, northern England August 17, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples

LONDON Liverpool forward Daniel Sturridge is back in full training for the first time since injuring his thigh on England duty in August, the 25-year-old said on Twitter.

Sturridge, who has only played three games for Liverpool this season, scoring in a 2-1 opening day victory against Southampton, is expected to return for their trip to Crystal Palace on Nov. 23.

Initially it was anticipated the England forward, who has scored five goals in 16 international appearances, would only be sidelined for a few weeks, but he then suffered a calf injury that set back his recovery.

"Training was class. Happy to be back. Thank you Jesus," Sturridge said on Wednesday.

In Sturridge's absence, Liverpool have won just four matches from 14 games in all competitions, falling to 11th in the Premier League, 15 points behind leaders Chelsea.

At the time of the original injury, Liverpool manager Brendan Rodgers claimed it could have been prevented and said the Football Association (FA) must do more to protect international players.

Sturridge scored 21 goals in 29 games as Liverpool finished second in the Premier League last season.

(Reporting By Tom Hayward; editing by Toby Davis)