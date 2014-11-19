Daniel Sturridge (R) is challenged by Stefan Johansen during their international friendly soccer match at Wembley Stadium in London September 3, 2014. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Daniel Sturridge stretches during a training session at the St George's Park training complex near Burton-upon-Trent, central England, September 5, 2014. REUTERS/Darren Staples/Files

LONDON Liverpool's Daniel Sturridge has suffered a new thigh injury during his efforts to recover from a calf strain, the Premier League club said on Wednesday.

The England striker, who scored 21 league goals for the Reds last season, has made just three league appearances in this campaign and had only returned to full training last week after a long injury layoff.

"The player will remain unavailable for selection but will be monitored and assessed during his recovery," Liverpool said on their statement (www.liverpoolfc.com).

The 25-year-old sustained a thigh strain whilst on England duty in September and picked up a calf injury during training with Liverpool in October.

The news is another setback for Brendan Rodgers's beleaguered team who are 11th in the league table with 14 points from 11 games.

Liverpool will also have to contend with an injury to forward Mario Balotelli, who suffered a hamstring injury playing for Italy last week and is doubtful for the game at Crystal Palace on Sunday.

(Reporting by Sam Holden, editing by Ed Osmond)