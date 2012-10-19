Djokovic back on court at Acapulco
World number two Novak Djokovic will make his return from a shoulder injury at next week's ATP tournament in Acapulco, the Serb said on Friday.
LONDON Liverpool's Spanish teenager Suso has signed a new long-term contract after a string of impressive first-team performances, the Premier League club said on Friday.
"I am really happy. Liverpool are one of the biggest clubs in the world and this is the right place for me...This is one of the best days of my life," the 18-year-old attacking midfielder said on the club website (www.liverpoolfc.com).
Suso, a Spain Under-19 international, has cemented a place in the team following an injury to close-season recruit Fabio Borini.
(Reporting by Toby Davis; editing by Mark Meadows)
LONDON Manchester United's Wayne Rooney intends to stay at the club, ending speculation that he could move to China.
RIO DE JANEIRO Power was restored to the Maracana stadium on Thursday almost a month after it was cut off because the stadium's administrators had not paid the bill, the city's electricity company Light said.