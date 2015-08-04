Spain ease to 4-1 victory over Israel to stay top of group
Diego Costa was among the scorers as Spain strolled to a 4-1 win at home to Israel in a World Cup qualifier on Friday to stay top of Group G.
Goalkeeper Lawrence Vigouroux has left Liverpool to join English third-tier side Swindon Town on a season-long loan, the Premier League club said on Tuesday.
Vigouroux was on trial at Swindon and played for them against the Merseyside club in their pre-season fixture on Sunday.
The 21-year-old joins fellow youngsters Jordan Williams and Kevin Stewart at the County Ground, Liverpool said on its website (www.liverpoolfc.com).
Liverpool signed Vigouroux, who has represented Chile at the under-20 level, from Tottenham Hotspur last year.
WELLINGTON South Africa captain Faf du Plessis won the toss and elected to bat in the third test against New Zealand at Seddon Park in Hamilton on Saturday.