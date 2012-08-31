French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris attends a training session, ahead of their match against England, during the Euro 2012 at the Donbass Arena in Donetsk, June 10, 2012. REUTERS/Charles Platiau

Olympique Lyon have allowed France goalkeeper Hugo Lloris to join English Premier League Tottenham Hotspur.

"Lloris has signed a four-year contract," Lyon said on their website (www.olweb.fr) on Friday.

Spurs will pay a fee of 10 million pounds for the 25-year-old plus possible add-ons worth five million pounds.

Lloris, who has won 38 caps and featured at the 2010 World Cup and Euro 2012, joined Lyon in 2008 from Nice.

He won Ligue 1's best keeper award in 2009, 2010 and 2012.

"Lyon want to thank him for the great skills he gave the club and the fans, skills that have made him the captain of France and one of the best goalkeepers in the world," the club added.

Lloris will be at Stade Gerland on Saturday to bid farewell to the supporters ahead of the Ligue 1 game against Valenciennes.

"I'm going because I believe in Tottenham," the keeper told Spurs TV. "There are good players in the team and a great coach (Andre Villas-Boas).

"I'm ready to give my all for the team and for the fans."

