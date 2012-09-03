Olympique Lyon's goalkeeper Hugo Lloris waves as he leaves his club before the French Ligue 1 soccer match against Valenciennes at the Gerland stadium in Lyon September 1, 2012. REUTERS/Robert Pratta

LONDON Hugo Lloris is France's top goalkeeper and joined Tottenham Hotspur in a 12 million pounds ($19.06 million) deal from Olympique Lyon, but there is no guarantee he will become an immediate first choice selection for his new club.

Spurs fended off a number of European clubs for the 25-year-old's signature before he signed on transfer deadline day on Friday, but coach Andre Villas-Boas has warned he will have to fight to dislodge 41-year-old former U.S. keeper Brad Friedel.

Friedel has not missed a Premier League game since the end of the 2003-04 season and his appearance against Norwich City on Saturday was his 307th successive league match spanning his time at Blackburn Rovers, Aston Villa and now Spurs.

Not only that, he made three outstanding saves to keep Spurs in the game and was named man of the match after the 1-1 draw.

Villas-Boas, who also has goalkeepers Huerelho Gomes and Carlo Cudicini on the books at White Hart Lane, told reporters: "When you transfer it's not written in the contract that you have to play.

"He has to compete against three good goalkeepers and at the moment, Brad is doing extremely well. He deserves to be playing and he'll continue to do so."

Lloris bid an emotional farewell to fans as Lyon climbed to the top of Ligue 1 with a 3-2 win over Valenciennes on Saturday.

The keeper, who has played 38 times for France, was given a rousing reception as he came onto the Stade de Gerland pitch for one last time to thank the supporters.

"I wanted to thank you for the four years. There are always great fans supporting a great club and Lyon will always need you," Lloris told a packed crowd after striker Lisandro Lopez handed him a jersey bearing "Thanks Hugo" on the back.

Spurs, meanwhile, are likely to appeal against Tom Huddlestone's sending-off for a late sliding tackle on Jonny Howson in the 89th minute which looked more clumsy than intentional.

"I think we will be appealing that, yes," Villas-Boas said.

Spurs have made a slow start to the new season, conceding late goals in all three matches they have played, losing 2-1 at Newcastle United, and drawing 1-1 at home with both West Bromwich Albion and Norwich and were booed off by their fans at the final whistle.

($1 = 0.6296 pounds)

(Reporting by Mike Collett; Editing by John O'Brien)