LONDON Rather than having one of the world's best young forwards kicking his heels on your substitutes' bench, why not loan him out to another club and watch him torment your title rivals?

It is a theory that Hull City manager Steve Bruce believes might be behind Chelsea's decision to allow Belgium international Romelu Lukaku to join Everton.

Lukaku has already scored four league goals for Everton this season plus both goals in Belgium's decisive victory over Croatia last week to put his country into the World Cup finals.

Hull must find a way to deal with his pace and power on Saturday at Goodison Park and Bruce knows his defenders will be in for a tough afternoon.

"He's a hell of a loan signing on deadline day, someone like Lukaku," Bruce told a news conference on Friday.

"I saw him playing for Belgium in midweek and he's going to be one hell of a player.

"Maybe the reason why he's gone there is Jose (Mourinho) has thought 'maybe Everton can go and get a few points off the big boys with him in their team'.

"That would be pretty shrewd really and I think they can."

Lukaku, who under Premier League rules cannot play against Chelsea, was also shipped out to West Bromwich Albion last season, where he also made a big impact.

"It has been two years in a row now, and it does make you question things and wonder why," Lukaku told Belgian newspaper Nieuwsblad this month.

"But that's life. You just have to get on with it. The only thing I can do is play well and score as many goals as I can, and then maybe people will notice what I am about."

The Premier League ruling does open up, in theory at least, the possibility of top-quality players being "strategically" loaned out by the top clubs and Lukaku is not the only striker to thrive away from a big club.

Manchester City sent striker Emmanuel Adebayor out on loan to Tottenham Hotspur in 2011-12 and he ended up with 17 league goals that season as Spurs finished fourth in the Premier League and City won the title.

(Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond)