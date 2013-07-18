LONDON Former Brazil international right-back Maicon has left Manchester City for a permanent move to Serie A side AS Roma, the Premier League club confirmed on Thursday.

Maicon, 31, who played 66 times for Brazil between 2003 and 2011, joined City from Inter Milan for 3.0 million pounds ($4.55 million) a year ago, but made only 13 appearances in all competitions during his solitary season at the Etihad Stadium.

The club said on its website (www.mcfc.co.uk): "With Pablo Zabaleta and Micah Richards seemingly ahead of him in the battle for the right-back role, (he) has opted to return to Serie A to continue his career."

($1 = 0.6591 British pounds)

(Reporting by Mike Collett)