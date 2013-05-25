Murray to play Verdasco in Dubai final
World number one Andy Murray overpowered Lucas Pouille 7-5 6-1 on Friday to reach the Dubai Championships final in which he will play Fernando Verdasco.
Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero has signed a one-year contract extension that will keep him at the Premier League club until 2017, City said on Saturday.
The 24-year-old Argentina international scored 12 goals in 30 league appearances last season, and netted the winning goal against Queens Park Rangers that secured them the 2011-12 title.
"I'm very happy at City and I feel very appreciated," he told the club's website (www.mcfc.co.uk) recently.
"It's been barely two years since I've arrived and sometimes I feel like I've been here for all my life."
British media speculation had linked Aguero with a move to La Liga side Real Madrid, but he has become the latest City player after Gael Clichy, Yaya Toure and David Silva to extend his contract.
(Reporting by Josh Reich, editing by Ed Osmond)
BELGRADE Britain's Andy Pozzi put years of injury woes behind him to clinch the 60 metres hurdles gold medal at the European indoor athletics championships on Friday and claim his first international title.
Rio de Janeiro Organisers of the 2016 Rio Olympics denied on Friday that vote buying helped to secure the Games after a French newspaper reported that a Brazilian businessman made payments to the son of an International Olympic Committee (IOC) member before the vote.